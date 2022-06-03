Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.