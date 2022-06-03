Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 5,456 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

