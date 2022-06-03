Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Insider Helga Houston Sells 28,166 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

