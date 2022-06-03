Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $9,449.65 and $75.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.45 or 0.02130088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00418875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

