I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Up 2.9%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 1,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,293,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in I-Mab by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 7.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 49.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

