i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

