Ian Bickley Purchases 20,000 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $4.77 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $6,031,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $5,025,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

