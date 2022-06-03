ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,068 ($13.51) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.51). 60,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 75,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,088 ($13.77).

The firm has a market cap of £731.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,110.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,184.71.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.