ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.00999860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00405390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

