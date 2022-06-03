IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

