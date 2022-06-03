IDEX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.97 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $47.78 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,717,320 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

