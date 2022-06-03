Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Up 7%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.65. 4,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 131,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $57,256,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 428,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

