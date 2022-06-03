Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.83) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s previous close.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.57) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.57) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,188 ($27.68).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($22.67) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,698.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,663.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.71. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,888 ($23.89). The firm has a market cap of £17.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.