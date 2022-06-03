Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $6,457,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $4,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,894,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

