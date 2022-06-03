Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $39.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFNNY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.50 ($41.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 788,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,348. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

