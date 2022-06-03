Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Information Services in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.77. The stock has a market cap of C$376.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

