InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
INFU stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 million, a P/E ratio of 472.74 and a beta of 1.22. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $21.89.
