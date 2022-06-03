ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ING. UBS Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of ING opened at $11.31 on Monday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ING Groep by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

