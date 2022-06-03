Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $598.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.