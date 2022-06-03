Insider Buying: Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Acquires $481,000.00 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,999.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,383 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,143.49.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Wes Cummins acquired 11,030 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $32,538.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins acquired 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $608,782.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $4.80 on Friday. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

