Insider Buying: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Buys 267 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $15,408.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLFD opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.17. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

