Insider Buying: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Buys 267 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $15,408.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CLFD opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.17. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $86.71.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.
About Clearfield (Get Rating)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
