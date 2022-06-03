Insider Buying: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Senior Officer Buys 175 Shares of Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lorne Kumer bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,793.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,234,590.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The company had revenue of C$108.59 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

