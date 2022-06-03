Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Acquires $272,511.49 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column bought 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $272,511.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514,071 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGM stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

