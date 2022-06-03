Insider Buying: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Buys $254,000.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,092,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,007.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PED. TheStreet raised PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

