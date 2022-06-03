Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Purchases 37,807 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 37,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $38,941.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,119,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,549.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Star Equity during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.