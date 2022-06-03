Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $217,216.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.52, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

