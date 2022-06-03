Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Sells $397,340.50 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 273,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

