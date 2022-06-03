Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $295,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at $17,826,854.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CRVL traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,475. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $117.50 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.98.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.
CRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
