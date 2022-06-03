Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 1,712 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $180,180.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60.

Shares of FIVN opened at $103.57 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

