Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Sells 9,212 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.92 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

