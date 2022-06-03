Insider Selling: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $159.06 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $167.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189,767 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 167.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,337,000 after acquiring an additional 612,883 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after buying an additional 155,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

