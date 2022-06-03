Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $617,051.94 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OLN opened at $66.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $86,053,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

