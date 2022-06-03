Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 46,285 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $566,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,830,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $546,625.85.

On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $989,110.45.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 7.95.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

