Insider Selling: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) CAO Sells 1,403 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SWX opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

