Insider Selling: Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Senior Officer Sells C$21,700.00 in Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Leah Hodges sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$21,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,187.50.

CVE TWR opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. Tower Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.26 million and a PE ratio of -280.00.

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which include 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project consisting of seven claims totaling 1691 hectares located in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek project comprising 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares situated in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

