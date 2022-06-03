Insider Selling: Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Senior Officer Sells C$21,700.00 in Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Leah Hodges sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$21,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,187.50.
CVE TWR opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. Tower Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.26 million and a PE ratio of -280.00.
About Tower Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.