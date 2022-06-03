Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $25,687.20 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

