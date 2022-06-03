Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $25,687.20 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
