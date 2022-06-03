InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 27th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,201. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 34.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 30,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

