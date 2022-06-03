International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICAGY. Kepler Capital Markets raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.37) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 89,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,359. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

