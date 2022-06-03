International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells $83,399.11 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

