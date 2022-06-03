International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Gary Thompson Acquires 30,000 Shares

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gary Thompson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,882.59).

Gary Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Gary Thompson purchased 50,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,789.47).

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.79. International Personal Finance plc has a 1-year low of GBX 79.81 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of £189.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

