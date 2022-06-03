Internet Computer Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $403.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.26 or 0.00027732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $819.85 or 0.02746751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00425136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,279,431 coins and its circulating supply is 234,236,144 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

