Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of INTU traded down $16.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.84.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

