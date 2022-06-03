Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.59

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and traded as low as $16.06. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 40,577 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

