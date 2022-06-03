Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $11.55 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 73.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

