Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $11.55 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.
About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
