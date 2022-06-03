Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,650 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Invesco worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,110,040 shares of company stock valued at $155,483,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,807. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

