Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.85 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

