Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $314.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $280.21 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

