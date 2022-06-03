Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.