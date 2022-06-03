Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.
In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
