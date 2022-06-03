Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

Shares of Iochpe-Maxion stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Iochpe-Maxion’s dividend payout ratio is 40.01%.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.