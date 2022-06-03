Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.25

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of $564.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.
About Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)
Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.
